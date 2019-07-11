White House Says Trump, Netanyahu Discussed Iran

(AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by telephone and discussed Iran’s “malign actions” in the Middle East.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said Thursday the two leaders discussed cooperation “in advancing shared national security interests, including efforts to prevent Iran’s malign actions in the region.”Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that he “expressed his appreciation for the President’s intention to increase sanctions on Iran.”

The Israeli premier delivered a thinly veiled threat to Iran earlier this week shortly after Tehran announced it had started enriching uranium beyond the limit set by a 2015 agreement with world powers. Netanyahu has been a vocal critic of Iran and has vowed that he would never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons.