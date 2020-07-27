NATIONAL

White House, Senate GOP Try Again On $1 Trillion Virus Aid

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters at the Capitol, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP) – Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House is still pushing ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis. By Friday, millions of unemployed Americans could lose an expiring $600 federal jobless benefit and a federal eviction moratorium is also coming to an end. The Trump administration’s top negotiators – White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin – spent the weekend at the Capitol trying to finish the package. Meadows said they have an agreement “in principle” with Senate Republicans.á

