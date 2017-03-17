White House, Some Conservatives Agree On Health Care Changes

(AP) – President Donald Trump and some House conservatives agreed Friday to make changes in the troubled Republican health care bill in hopes of easing deep party divisions over the overhaul plan. But other conservatives expressed continued opposition and it remained uncertain that party leaders had won enough support to push the high-profile measure through the House next week.

After a White House meeting between President Donald Trump and around a dozen House Republicans and late night telephone talks, a leader of one group of House conservatives said he and others were now backing the legislation. The bill would kill much of former President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law and create new tax credits and curbs on Medicaid, the federal-state health care program for lower-income people.

“I want everyone to know I’m 100 percent behind this,” Trump said at the White House.