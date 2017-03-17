Home NATIONAL White House, Some Conservatives Agree On Health Care Changes
White House, Some Conservatives Agree On Health Care Changes
NATIONAL
0

White House, Some Conservatives Agree On Health Care Changes

0
0
13288418_G
now viewing

White House, Some Conservatives Agree On Health Care Changes

Health Care Overhaul Planned Parenthood Texas
now playing

Texas House Ethics Chair Probes Anti-Abortion Group Contract

BODY FOUND
now playing

Teen Girl's Body Found Near Orchard In Rural Edinburg

AR-131009426
now playing

11th Valley City Passes A "Texting While Driving" Ban

Bank-Robbery-generic-16×9-graphic_344018_ver1.0_1280_720
now playing

Suspect Sought In Robbery Of Downtown McAllen Bank

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Brownsville Tire Shop Owner Found Dead

shooting
now playing

Multi-Agency Investigation Underway Into Deadly Shooting Near Fronton

1489714682_10064661+1aambul031717
now playing

EMT Struck, Killed By Stolen Ambulance In NYC

x8zzppdfjqmg5rsxgery
now playing

Mexico Program To Offer Up To 50,000 Jobs For Deportees

22309787-mmmain
now playing

Judge doesn't extend order on new travel ban

170315211434-tom-price-town-hall-2-exlarge-169
now playing

HHS Head To Discuss Health Care With GOP

(AP) – President Donald Trump and some House conservatives agreed Friday to make changes in the troubled Republican health care bill in hopes of easing deep party divisions over the overhaul plan. But other conservatives expressed continued opposition and it remained uncertain that party leaders had won enough support to push the high-profile measure through the House next week.

After a White House meeting between President Donald Trump and around a dozen House Republicans and late night telephone talks, a leader of one group of House conservatives said he and others were now backing the legislation. The bill would kill much of former President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law and create new tax credits and curbs on Medicaid, the federal-state health care program for lower-income people.

“I want everyone to know I’m 100 percent behind this,” Trump said at the White House.

Related posts:

  1. House GOP Health Bill Facing Fresh House Committee Test
  2. HHS Head To Discuss Health Care With GOP
  3. UPDATE: Trump Thanks Lawmakers For Work On Health Law
  4. GOP Leaders Scramble To Shore Up Support For Health Bill
Related Posts
1489714682_10064661+1aambul031717

EMT Struck, Killed By Stolen Ambulance In NYC

Zack Cantu 0
22309787-mmmain

Judge doesn’t extend order on new travel ban

Zack Cantu 0
170315211434-tom-price-town-hall-2-exlarge-169

HHS Head To Discuss Health Care With GOP

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video