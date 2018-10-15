Home NATIONAL White House: ‘Stern’ Action Over Saudi Journalist If Needed
White House: ‘Stern’ Action Over Saudi Journalist If Needed
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

White House: ‘Stern’ Action Over Saudi Journalist If Needed

0
0
WHITE HOUSE
now viewing

White House: ‘Stern’ Action Over Saudi Journalist If Needed

KOREAS TO BREAK GROUND RAILROAD
now playing

Koreas To Break Ground On Inter-Korean Railroad

NEPAL CLIMBERS SEARCH
now playing

Bodies Of Nepal Climbers Delayed By Mountain's Remoteness

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says Climate Change Not A Hoax, Not Sure Of Its Source

SEARS
now playing

Sears Files For Chapter 11 Amid Plunging Sales, Massive Debt

BORDER PATROL
now playing

Border Patrol Misconduct Stats Point To Texas Sector Issues

Victor Manuel Palomo
now playing

Fugitive On The Run For 7 Years Captured In Mexico

TEXAS FLOODS IN JUNCTION
now playing

3rd Person Found Dead Days After Raging Texas Floodwaters

hidalgo county seal
now playing

Town Hall Meetings Continue On Hidalgo County Drainage Bond Proposal

LIMOUSINE CRASH NEW YORK OCT 2018
now playing

Schumer: Feds Haven't Done Enough To Investigate Limo Safety

U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis poses for a photo with Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi
now playing

Mattis Pushes Closer Ties To Vietnam Amid Tension With China

(AP) – The White House is brushing aside threats by Saudi Arabia that it may economically retaliate for any U.S. punitive action imposed over the suspected murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, pledging a “swift, open, transparent investigation” into his disappearance. Two leading Republican senators said Congress stands ready to act, including a possible halt of military sales, if President Donald Trump doesn’t.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow declined to speculate on what Trump might do after the president promised “severe punishment” in a “60 Minutes” interview, if the U.S. determines that Khashoggi was indeed killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. On Sunday, the oil-rich kingdom suggested retaliation if the U.S. were to impose strict measures.

Related posts:

  1. Saudi Arabia, Turkey Have No US Ambassadors Amid Crisis
  2. Saudis Reject Threats As Stocks Plunge After Trump Comments
  3. Rubio Says Reassess Ties If Saudi Killed Writer
  4. Newspaper Says Turkey Has Audio Of Saudi Writer’s Slaying
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Says Climate Change Not A Hoax, Not Sure Of Its Source

jsalinas 0
SEARS

Sears Files For Chapter 11 Amid Plunging Sales, Massive Debt

jsalinas 0
hidalgo county seal

Town Hall Meetings Continue On Hidalgo County Drainage Bond Proposal

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video