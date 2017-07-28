Home NATIONAL White House Tensions Catch Fire With Scaramucci Interviews
White House Tensions Catch Fire With Scaramucci Interviews
NATIONAL
0

White House Tensions Catch Fire With Scaramucci Interviews

0
0
49cad8a93c4a441cbf6a636ee4486c3b-780×521
now viewing

White House Tensions Catch Fire With Scaramucci Interviews

State Fair Ride Malfunction
now playing

Man Killed In Fair Thrill Ride Wreck Joined Marines Week Ago

imrs
now playing

Not Much Progress Reported On Effort To Overhaul Tax Code

Israel Palestinians
now playing

Jordan Charges Israeli Embassy Guard With Murder

WireAP_3258c0b25a7f4501ae51164ef6df0403_12x5_992
now playing

Thousands of North Korean laborers in US-allied Gulf nations

3-bighuntforru
now playing

'Big Hunt' For Russian Hackers, But No Obvious Election Link

274410-20170601-putin
now playing

Russia Orders Cut In US Diplomats In Reaction To Sanctions

Pakistan_Politics_29173.jpg-48cbe
now playing

Sharif Formally Steps Down As Pakistan's PM

920×920 (15)
now playing

Pelosi Applauds GOP's Defeat On Health Care

guilty-verdict
now playing

Jury Finds Defendants Guilty In Attack That Killed Brownsville ICE Agent Jaime Zapata

PRISON GENERIC
now playing

Brothers Sentenced For Roles In Drug Operation

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s new communications director has aired his grievances with White House colleagues in a profanity-laden interview. Anthony Scaramucci’s remarks to the New Yorker magazine are providing the public an R-rated glimpse of the backstage battles at the Trump White House.
In a CNN interview Scaramucci used an old saying – “The fish stinks from the head down” – in describing chief of staff Reince Priebus. In the New Yorker piece, he labeled Priebus a “paranoid schizophrenic” and accused chief strategist Steve Bannon of trying to burnish his own reputation.
Later, Scaramucci allowed that he uses “color language” on occasion and would try to refrain from doing so. He also remarked that he had made a mistake in trusting the New Yorker writer.

Related posts:

  1. Scaramucci Doubles Down On Complaints Of Leaks
  2. House OKs $1.6B Down Payment For Trump’s Wall
  3. Arab League Meets Over Jerusalem Tensions
  4. Army Official: No Warning That Transgender Policy Change Was Coming
Related Posts
State Fair Ride Malfunction

Man Killed In Fair Thrill Ride Wreck Joined Marines Week Ago

Zack Cantu 0
imrs

Not Much Progress Reported On Effort To Overhaul Tax Code

Zack Cantu 0
3-bighuntforru

‘Big Hunt’ For Russian Hackers, But No Obvious Election Link

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video