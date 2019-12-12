White House To Appeal Judge’s Border Wall Injunction

The Trump administration isn’t giving up its fight to finish the southern border wall. The administration will appeal after Western District of Texas U.S. Federal Judge David Briones’ ruling on Tuesday. The federal judge in El Paso blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to use Pentagon funds for border barriers.

On Wednesday, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said judge Briones’ injunction was issued over misplaced fears a border wall would do harm to a Texas county and an advocacy group there. Grisham argued the injunction is an “improper” and “incorrect decision.”