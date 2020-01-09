White House Welcomes Court Ruling On Border Wall Spending

(AP) – The White House says construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall will move forward after a federal appeals court ruling that frees up construction money. The 2-1 ruling halted a federal judge’s ruling in December that had prevented the government from spending $3.6 billion diverted from 127 military construction projects to pay for 175 miles of border wall.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit noted the Supreme Court had in July stayed a similar injunction, clearing the way for President Donald Trump’s administration to tap billions of dollars in Pentagon funds to build sections of border wall. A White House spokeswoman said Thursday, “We will finish the wall.”