White House Writing Up Rules For Reporters

(AP) – President Donald Trump says the White House is “writing up rules and regulations” for reporters after a judge ordered the administration to restore credentials for CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

Trump told reporters Friday that “people have to behave.” He added that if journalists “don’t listen to the rules and regulations, we will end up back in court and we will win.”  Asked what he meant by rules and regulations, Trump said: “Decorum. You can’t take three questions and four questions. And just stand up and not sit down.”  Trump said he wants “total freedom of the press,” but added “you have to act with respect.”

The White House said Friday that it would “temporarily reinstate” the credentials that were revoked after Acosta and Trump tangled during a press conference last week.

