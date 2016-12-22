White Nationalists Raise Millions With Tax-Exempt Charities

(AP) – Four groups at the forefront of the white nationalist movement are registered as charities with the IRS and have raised more than $7.8 million in tax-deductible donations over the past decade. An Associated Press review found the groups used the money to pay for websites, books, conferences and other forums for spreading their ideology. The money also personally compensates group leaders.

The groups have already been emboldened by Donald Trump’s popularity and group leaders say they hope the president-elect’s victory helps them raise even more money and gives them a larger platform for spreading their ideology. The groups present themselves as educational organizations, but watchdogs have labeled them racist extremists.

