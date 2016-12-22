Home TEXAS White Nationalists Raise Millions With Tax-Exempt Charities
White Nationalists Raise Millions With Tax-Exempt Charities
TEXAS
0

White Nationalists Raise Millions With Tax-Exempt Charities

0
0
richard-spencer-1
now viewing

White Nationalists Raise Millions With Tax-Exempt Charities

41930400-police-lights-jpg
now playing

Video Shows Texas Officer Forcibly Arresting Woman, Daughter

aleppo
now playing

Media: Last Batch Of Rebels Leaving East Aleppo

drain-the-swamp
now playing

UPDATE: Trump Will Keep Using 'drain the swamp' Mantra

electoral-vote-versus-popular-vote
now playing

Clinton Wins Popular Vote By Nearly 2.9 Million

trump
now playing

Trump Calls For Expanded Nuclear Arsenal

GAVEL LAW LEGAL
now playing

Lawyers Group Questions Houston Attorney's DWI Dismissal

child-abuse
now playing

Texas Child Abuse Death Rising Despite Governor's Shakeup

berlin-german-truck-attack
now playing

San Benito Native Injured In Berlin Truck Attack

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Up 3 Cents

republican-lt-gov-dan-patrick
now playing

Texas Lieutenant Governor Praises North Carolina LGBT Law

(AP) – Four groups at the forefront of the white nationalist movement are registered as charities with the IRS and have raised more than $7.8 million in tax-deductible donations over the past decade.  An Associated Press review found the groups used the money to pay for websites, books, conferences and other forums for spreading their ideology. The money also personally compensates group leaders.

The groups have already been emboldened by Donald Trump’s popularity and group leaders say they hope the president-elect’s victory helps them raise even more money and gives them a larger platform for spreading their ideology.  The groups present themselves as educational organizations, but watchdogs have labeled them racist extremists.

Photo of Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas.

Related posts:

  1. Joint Effort Planned To Fight Child Asthma In The Valley
  2. Texas Gives Planned Parenthood Notice Of Medicaid Ouster
  3. Man Once Convicted Of Killing 4 Loses Appeal For State Money
  4. Texas Lieutenant Governor Praises North Carolina LGBT Law
Related Posts
41930400-police-lights-jpg

Video Shows Texas Officer Forcibly Arresting Woman, Daughter

jsalinas 0
GAVEL LAW LEGAL

Lawyers Group Questions Houston Attorney’s DWI Dismissal

jsalinas 0
child-abuse

Texas Child Abuse Death Rising Despite Governor’s Shakeup

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video