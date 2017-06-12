Home TEXAS White Supremacist Materials Found At Texas State University
(AP) – Texas State University officials say five non-students were kicked off campus for trespassing after posting white supremacist flyers and banners.

A university police statement says the five men were stopped Sunday night in a parking garage at the school in San Marcos and issued criminal trespass warnings. Police say the men were carrying flyers and acknowledged posting the items on the campus located south of Austin. The men’s names weren’t released.

University spokesman Matt Flores says among the materials’ messages were the phrases: “It’s OK to be white” and “Expel anti-whites.” He said some material also referenced a student who wrote an opinion column in the school newspaper last week calling whiteness an “abomination,” arguing “white death will mean liberation for all.”  The university’s president called the column racist. The newspaper apologized.

