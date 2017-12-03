Who And Why, Twin Mysteries Behind Leak Of CIA’s Cybertools

(AP) – WikiLeaks’ release of nearly 8,000 documents that purportedly reveal secrets about the CIA’s tools for breaking into computers, cellphones and even smart TVs has given rise to multiple theories about who did it and why.

Investigators aren’t yet saying if they know whether it was a U.S. spy or contractor who felt jilted, or perhaps a foreign country out to embarrass U.S. intelligence. Maybe a CIA employee worried about Americans’ privacy rights?

The anti-secrecy group says the source shared the material to spark an urgent public debate about whether the CIA’s hacking capabilities exceed its mandated powers.

Not everyone believes that.

Lawmakers say that if the documents came from a CIA contractor, the government needs to do more work to vet those hired to protect the nation’s secrets.