Who Can Topple Trump? Dems’ Electability Fight Rages In Iowa

(AP) – The fight for the Democratic presidential nomination is raging across Iowa on Sunday. That’s where the party’s leading candidates and their allies are delivering closing arguments that focus on who’s best positioned to defeat President Donald Trump.

Self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders has emerged as a central figure in the electability debate. New polls show him gaining strength just eight days before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses on Feb. 3. His strength is causing concern among his more moderate Democratic rivals. They fear he’s too radical to beat Trump in a one-on-one match-up in November.