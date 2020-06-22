WHO Chief Warns World Leaders Not To ‘Politicize’ Pandemic

People wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus wait to cross a street in Beijing, Monday, June 22, 2020. A Beijing government spokesperson said the city has contained the momentum of a recent coronavirus outbreak that has infected a few hundreds of people, after the number of daily new cases fell to single digits. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

(AP) — The head of the World Health Organization is warning that the coronavirus pandemic “is still accelerating” around the globe. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director-general, noted Monday that 1 million cases of the virus had been reported in just the last eight days alone. It took the world three months to see its first 1 million infections. Ghebreyesus also warned against the “politicization” of the pandemic, likely referring to President Donald Trump’s criticism of the WHO and China over the virus’ spread. The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide is approaching 9 million, with more than 468,000 deaths. Worldwide, about a dozen potential COVID-19 vaccines are in early stages of testing.