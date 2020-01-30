WORLD

WHO Commends China For How It Is Handling Coronavirus Outbreak

By 95 views
0

(Geneva) — The World Health Organization says China needs to be commended for how it has taken aggressive steps to contain the Wuhan  coronavirus.

The body’s director general said Thursday’s declaration of a global emergency is no reflection on China. He said the primary reason they are making the declaration is because of fears the virus may reach a nation that does not have a strong health care system.

WHO officials said now it the time to make the declaration because of the growing number of countries that are dealing with the virus.

Pentagon Seeking Iraqi Permission To Deploy Missile Defenses

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in WORLD