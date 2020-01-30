WHO Commends China For How It Is Handling Coronavirus Outbreak

(Geneva) — The World Health Organization says China needs to be commended for how it has taken aggressive steps to contain the Wuhan coronavirus.

The body’s director general said Thursday’s declaration of a global emergency is no reflection on China. He said the primary reason they are making the declaration is because of fears the virus may reach a nation that does not have a strong health care system.

WHO officials said now it the time to make the declaration because of the growing number of countries that are dealing with the virus.