WHO Europe Chief: Coronavirus Is Like A Long-Lasting Tornado

(AP) – The coronavirus is a “tornado with a long tail” and rising infections among young people could spread to more vulnerable older people and cause an uptick in deaths.

That is the warning Thursday from Dr. Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization’s top official in Europe. He said younger people are likely to come into closer contact with the elderly as the weather cools in Europe and families move activities inside.

He says 32 out of 55 states and territories in WHO’s European region have recorded a 14-day new infection rate increase of over 10%, calling that “definitely an uptick.” But Kluge said current evidence showed schools have not been a “main contributor to the epidemic.”