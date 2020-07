The global coronavirus case count continues to surge. The World Health Organization said Saturday there were almost 260-thousand cases in 24 hours. That’s the biggest one-day jump since the start of the pandemic.

Johns Hopkins University says the total infection count around the world is approaching 14-point-four million with more than 603-thousand deaths. Meantime, there are more than three-point-seven million cases in the U.S. with more than 140-thousand people dying because of the virus.