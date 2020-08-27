WHO Says Test, Despite CDC’s Recent Flip Flop

(AP)–The World Health Organization says countries should actively test people to find coronavirus cases, even if they are mild or don’t show symptoms. That’s despite the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recently switched guidance to say asymptomatic contacts of cases don’t need to be tested.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead for the coronavirus, says when officials are investigating clusters of COVID-19, “testing may need to be expanded to look for individuals who are on the more mild end of the spectrum or who may indeed be asymptomatic.” She says testing and tracing is “really fundamental to breaking chains of transmission.”