WHO: Virus Surge Due To Peak In Big Countries

(AP)–The World Health Organization says the record levels of new daily COVID-19 cases are due to the fact that the pandemic is peaking in a number of big countries at the same time and reflect a change in the virus’ global activity.

At a media briefing on Monday, WHO’s emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said that “the numbers are increasing because the epidemic is developing in a number of populous countries at the same time.”Some countries have attributed their increased caseload to more testing, including India and the U.S. But Ryan dismissed that explanation.

