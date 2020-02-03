WHO Working With Google To Combat Virus Misinformation

(AP)-The World Health Organization is working with Google to ensure that people get facts from WHO first when they search for information about the new virus that recently emerged in China. Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Tencent and TikTok have also taken steps to limit the spread of misinformation and rumors about the virus. It first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has now spread to 23 other countries. Since the outbreak began, a number of misleading claims and hoaxes about the virus have circulated online.