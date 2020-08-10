Why Choice Of Running Mate Matters More Than Usual This Year

FILE - In this July 28, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Wilmington, Del. Despite all the secrecy, the speculation and the fierce jockeying behind the scenes, presidential running mates rarely sway an election. But as the political world awaits the imminent announcement of Biden’s vice presidential pick, there is a real sense among his allies and adversaries that this decision may matter more in 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(AP) — Despite all the secrecy and speculation, presidential running mates have almost never swayed an election in the modern era. But as the political world awaits the imminent announcement of Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick, there is a real sense among allies and adversaries that the decision matters more in 2020. At the very least, political veterans from both parties report that Biden’s pick will shift the focus of the 2020 contest, at least temporarily, away from Donald Trump’s turbulent presidency onto Biden himself. The decision also marks a critical window into Biden’s decision making — and the future of his political party.