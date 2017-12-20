Home NATIONAL Why Was Train In Fatal Amtrak Wreck Speeding?
Why Was Train In Fatal Amtrak Wreck Speeding?
NATIONAL
0

Why Was Train In Fatal Amtrak Wreck Speeding?

0
0
8e42b7d4-8bf1-4688-a68f-a22db6dea764-large16x9_AP_17354141246485
now viewing

Why Was Train In Fatal Amtrak Wreck Speeding?

EPAAP_17264687494634
now playing

EPA Says Superfund Task Force Left Behind Little Paper Trail

Bethlehem_skyline_West_Bank
now playing

Christmas In Bethlehem: Trump's Jerusalem Shift Looms Large

104908919-GettyImages-894912042.530×298
now playing

Haley To UN Members: US Will Be 'Taking Names' On Jerusalem

636493377935423305-AP-ISLAMIC-STATE-COUNTING-MOSULS-DEAD-96130895
now playing

9,000-plus Died In Battle With Islamic State Group For Mosul

Paul Ryan, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Kevin Brady, Kevin McCarthy
now playing

Pope Doesn't Immediately Comment On Law's Death

5a399aa65efbc.image
now playing

Senate Moves Tax Cut Legislation To Brink Of Final Passage

nbc
now playing

Lawsuit Accuses Feds Of Private Property, Due Process Violations

mx bus crash
now playing

At Least 12 Dead In Bus Crash In Eastern Mexico

Paul Ryan, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Kevin Brady, Kevin McCarthy
now playing

House Passes $1.5T Tax Bill In Major Win For GOP

1060×600-56777e10fef824b96a3bc643f9fc3c54
now playing

Senators Oppose Surveillance Law Extension In Spending Bill

(AP) – Federal investigators probing a deadly Amtrak derailment are trying to determine why the train was traveling at more than double the posted speed limit as it entered the curve where it left the tracks and plunged off an overpass and partly onto a freeway, killing three people and injuring dozens.
National Transportation Safety Board member Bella Dinh-Zarr said Tuesday that early details from the probe indicate a conductor-in-training was in the cab with the engineer at the time of the derailment and the brake that eventually stopped the train was automatically activated instead of being applied by the engineer.
Technology that can automatically slow a speeding train was not in use on that stretch of track. Track sensors and other components were installed, but the system isn’t expected to be completed until spring.

Related posts:

  1. Multiple Fatalities On Derailed Amtrak Train
  2. Deadly Train Derailment: Silence, Then Screams
  3. Commuters Rush To Amtrak Train Wreckage To Help Survivors
  4. Update: 2 Critical, 11 Seriously Injured In Train Derailment
Related Posts
EPAAP_17264687494634

EPA Says Superfund Task Force Left Behind Little Paper Trail

Zack Cantu 0
Paul Ryan, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Kevin Brady, Kevin McCarthy

Pope Doesn’t Immediately Comment On Law’s Death

Zack Cantu 0
5a399aa65efbc.image

Senate Moves Tax Cut Legislation To Brink Of Final Passage

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video