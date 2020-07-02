Wide Shift In Opinion On Police, Race Rare In US Polling

FILE - In this June 3, 2020, file photo, demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. It’s rare for public opinion on social issues to change sharply and swiftly. And yet in the wake of George Floyd’s death, polling shows dramatic movement in Americans’ opinions on police brutality and racial injustice. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(AP) — It’s rare for public opinion on social issues to change sharply and swiftly. And yet in the wake of George Floyd’s death, polling shows dramatic movement in Americans’ opinions on police brutality and racial injustice. About half of American adults say police violence against the public is a “very” or “extremely” serious problem. That’s according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Only about a third said the same in July 2015. Today’s shifts stand out following years of surveys conducted after similar killings of Black people by police.