Wife Of Former State Official Killed In Wreck Near Los Fresnos
The Austin woman killed in a head-on collision near Los Fresnos late last night was the wife of former Texas Health and Human Services Commissioner Chris Traylor.

DPS officials say 53-year-old Laura Traylor was driving east on Highway 100 when a westbound Jeep veered into her lane and smashed into her Cadillac SRX. Traylor was killed instantly.  The driver of the Jeep remains hospitalized but is expected to survive.

The wreck happened at about 10:45 Wednesday night about two miles east of Los Fresnos. Traylor’s husband Chris directed the state’s sprawling health and human services agency for about a year before leaving in May of last year.

