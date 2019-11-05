Wife Of Fraud-Charged McAllen Doctor Released From Jail

Close to a year-and-a-half after her arrest in a suspected massive healthcare fraud case, Meisy Zamora has been let out of jail.

A McAllen federal judge Monday signed an order for her release after months of legal battles over the conditions of her bond. Zamora has family and financial ties to Mexico, however bond conditions require that Zamora wear a GPS device and also place her under strict travel limitations.

Zamora is accused of participating in her husband’s alleged multi-million dollar health care fraud scheme. McAllen Doctor Jorge Zamora-Quezada is accused of defrauding public and private health insurers by purposely misdiagnosing and then wrongly treating his rheumatology patients over a nearly 20-year period. Zamora-Quezada remains in jail without bond.