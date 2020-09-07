WORLD

WikiLeaks’ Assange In UK Court To Fight US Extradition Bid

A van with a protest poster passes the Central Criminal Court Old Bailey in London, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the U.S. government were squaring off in a London court on Monday at a high-stakes extradition case delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. American prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Australian on 18 espionage and computer misuse charges over Wikileaks’ publication of secret U.S. military documents a decade ago. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

(AP) — Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the U.S. government are squaring off in a London court at a high-stakes extradition case delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Assange, who has spent almost a year and a half in a British prison, sat in the dock at the Old Bailey criminal court and formally refused the U.S. extradition request. American prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Australian on 18 espionage and computer misuse charges over Wikileaks’ publication of secret U.S. military documents. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison. Assange’s lawyers say the prosecution is a politically motivated abuse of power. Several dozen Assange supporters, including fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, gathered outside court before the hearing.

 

