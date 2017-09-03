Home WORLD WikiLeaks: We’ll Work With Tech Firms To Defeat CIA Hacking
WikiLeaks: We’ll Work With Tech Firms To Defeat CIA Hacking
WORLD
JULIAN ASSANGE
(AP) – Technology companies that may be vulnerable to CIA hacking tools are going to get “exclusive access” to some of the technical details in the thousands of pages of cyber-espionage information obtained by WikiLeaks.  The head of the anti-secrecy group, Julian Assange, told reporters in an online news conference that the companies will be given a chance to protect their products against the CIA’s hacking methods — and then, the full data will be released to the public.  The CIA has so far declined to comment on the authenticity of the leak.

