Home NATIONAL Wildlife Conservationists Sue Over Proposed Border Wall
Wildlife Conservationists Sue Over Proposed Border Wall
NATIONAL
TEXAS
0

Wildlife Conservationists Sue Over Proposed Border Wall

0
0
BORDER WALL
now viewing

Wildlife Conservationists Sue Over Proposed Border Wall

jail death
now playing

Man Dies After Collapsing At Mission Jail

d-trump_v-putin
now playing

Trump Says US, Russia 'not getting along'

SANCTUARY CITY CITIES
now playing

Tough Texas 'sanctuary cities' Bill Moves Closer To Approval

Dr. Adrian Vega
now playing

San Benito Schools Superintendent Leaving

medicare fraud good pic
now playing

Five Valley Residents Nabbed In Medicare Fraud Scheme

zika test
now playing

State Health Officials Offering Free Zika Testing For Underinsured Pregnant Women In The Valley

REX TILLERSON AND VLAD PUTIN
now playing

US Envoy Tillerson Meets With Putin In Moscow

UNITED AIRLINES MAN DRAGGED OUT OF PLANE
now playing

United To Be Questioned By Chicago Aldermen

Ernest and Heather Franklin
now playing

Prosecutor: 'Manchester by the Sea' Inspired Duo To Kill Son

ASSAD
now playing

As Tillerson Visits Moscow, Trump Calls Assad An 'animal'

(AP) – A conservation group and an Arizona congressman have filed what they say is the first federal lawsuit against the proposed border wall.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Tucson by the Center for Biological Diversity and U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, a southern Arizona Democrat.

Wildlife conservationists say the wall would be detrimental to rare animals such as jaguars and ocelots that are known to traverse the international line.

The lawsuit seeks to require the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to put together a report on the environmental impact of construction of the wall and expanded operations on the U.S.-Mexico border.  President Donald Trump has promised to build the wall and make Mexico pay for it, though Mexico has refused.

Related posts:

  1. Sessions Outlines Border Enforcement Plan
  2. Border Turns Quiet Under Trump Amid Steep Drop In Arrests
  3. Federal Lawsuit Filed In High School Hazing Scandal
  4. Records Match Some Ukraine Ledger Payments To Ex-Trump Aide
Related Posts
d-trump_v-putin

Trump Says US, Russia ‘not getting along’

jsalinas 0
SANCTUARY CITY CITIES

Tough Texas ‘sanctuary cities’ Bill Moves Closer To Approval

jsalinas 0
UNITED AIRLINES MAN DRAGGED OUT OF PLANE

United To Be Questioned By Chicago Aldermen

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video