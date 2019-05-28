Will Hurd: Claims Of Rising Threats Between The U.S. And Iran Are Credible

A Texas congressman says there’s very credible intelligence supporting claims of rising threats between the United States and Iran.

On CBS’s Face the Nation, Will Hurd said credible evidence was produced by hard-working individuals in the intelligence community. Hurd says military leaders are asking for some of the moves as a way to make sure they protect the American people and the troops who are in that region.

Hurd says he does not believe anyone wants to go to war, but says they need to be prepared as a safety precaution.