Home LOCAL Will Illegal Hazardous Waste Dump Finally Be Cleaned Up?
Will Illegal Hazardous Waste Dump Finally Be Cleaned Up?
LOCAL
0

Will Illegal Hazardous Waste Dump Finally Be Cleaned Up?

0
0
FSArrested_1523150775843_jpg_39339251_ver1_0_1280_720
now viewing

Will Illegal Hazardous Waste Dump Finally Be Cleaned Up?

SHOTS FIRED SHOOTING CRIME
now playing

Officer Shot At Hospital

Screen Shot 2018-11-19 at 3.56.15 PM 1
now playing

January #POTW Nov. 19

CHRIS WATTS MONSTER MURDERER KILLED HIS WIFE AND KIDS
now playing

Watts Sentenced Today In Murder Of Wife And Kids

cnn
now playing

CNN: White House Fully Restores Acosta's Media Credential

DONALD TRUMP AND IMMIGRANT CHILDREN
now playing

Legal Groups Argue In Court Against Trump Asylum Ban

INDICTMENT GENERIC
now playing

Brownsville Cop Shooting Suspect Indicted For Attempted Capital Murder

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Man Arrested On Capital Murder Charges After Son's Death

MATHEW WHITTAKER
now playing

Democratic Senators Sue Over Whitaker's Appointment As AG

JOHN KELLY AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Will Kelly Stay Or Won't He? Trump Praises, Criticizes Aide

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman
now playing

Saudi King's Speech Makes No Mention Of Slain Journalist

It’s taken six years, but the owner of an illegal hazardous waste dump in Cameron County is under arrest.

William Templeton has been taken into custody after years of ignoring numerous state citations and orders to clean up his rural property east of Rio Hondo. The site, full of cans of paint and other hazardous chemicals, caught fire in early 2012. The flames burned for days, exposing children in a nearby elementary school and day care center, as well as rural residents, to toxins in the smoke.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality leveled 300-thousand dollars in fines against Templeton and ordered him to clean up the property. That was in 2015. Templeton was finally arrested earlier this month on a contempt charge.

Related posts:

  1. UT-RGV Med School Opens Third Student-Assisted Clinic
  2. First Section Of Trump Wall To Cut Through Environmentally And Historically Sensitive Areas
  3. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
  4. ROXANNE FLORES
Related Posts
INDICTMENT GENERIC

Brownsville Cop Shooting Suspect Indicted For Attempted Capital Murder

jsalinas 0
BISD BROWNSVILLE ISD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Brownsville ISD, Cameron County Pairing Up On Beefing Up School Security

jsalinas 0
FATAL CRASH DEADL CRASH

2 Killed In 1-Vehicle Wreck In McAllen

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video