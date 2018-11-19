Will Illegal Hazardous Waste Dump Finally Be Cleaned Up?

It’s taken six years, but the owner of an illegal hazardous waste dump in Cameron County is under arrest.

William Templeton has been taken into custody after years of ignoring numerous state citations and orders to clean up his rural property east of Rio Hondo. The site, full of cans of paint and other hazardous chemicals, caught fire in early 2012. The flames burned for days, exposing children in a nearby elementary school and day care center, as well as rural residents, to toxins in the smoke.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality leveled 300-thousand dollars in fines against Templeton and ordered him to clean up the property. That was in 2015. Templeton was finally arrested earlier this month on a contempt charge.