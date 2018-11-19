Will Kelly Stay Or Won’t He? Trump Praises, Criticizes Aide

(AP) – White House chief of staff John Kelly is receiving praise and criticism from his boss, President Donald Trump, and that’s raising expectations that Kelly will be replaced at some point.

Trump talked about Kelly’s tenure at the White House in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.” The president commended the retired Marine general’s work ethic and much of what he brings to the job. But Trump also said that Kelly does some things that he doesn’t like.

In another sign of shaky ground, Trump wouldn’t commit to his previous pledge to keep Kelly as chief of staff for the remaining two years of his term. On other moves in the administration, Trump said he was happy with his Cabinet but was thinking about changing “three or four or five positions.”