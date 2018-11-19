Home NATIONAL Will Kelly Stay Or Won’t He? Trump Praises, Criticizes Aide
Will Kelly Stay Or Won’t He? Trump Praises, Criticizes Aide
NATIONAL
0

Will Kelly Stay Or Won’t He? Trump Praises, Criticizes Aide

0
0
image
now viewing

Will Kelly Stay Or Won’t He? Trump Praises, Criticizes Aide

index
now playing

Turbulent Stock Markets Spooking Older Workers, Retirees

5bf286a88486f.image
now playing

Nissan Says Chairman Ghosn To Be Dismissed

wx203-ap1
now playing

Neighbors Wage Shadow Campaigns In New Hampshire For 2020

WireAP_19bc496328e34b4b9e1a3e48eb67ec0a_12x5_992
now playing

In Year Of Democratic Hopes, GOP Comes Out On Top In Florida

Screen Shot 2018-11-18 at 11.32.25 AM_1542569566754.png_103589735_ver1.0_640_480
now playing

Tijuana Residents Protest Migrant Caravan Camped In City

5bf26e04b487f.image
now playing

Yemeni Rebels Say They Will Halt Rocket Fire At Saudi Arabia

2000
now playing

Trump Says 'No Reason' For Him To Hear Khashoggi Death Tape

5bf1fd97c411b.image
now playing

Rain Could Hinder Search For Victims Of California Wildfire

donald-trump-and-twitter
now playing

Trump Uses Derisive Nickname For Rep. Adam Schiff In Tweet

shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now playing

State Special Agents Fatally Shoot Robbery Suspect

(AP) – White House chief of staff John Kelly is receiving praise and criticism from his boss, President Donald Trump, and that’s raising expectations that Kelly will be replaced at some point.
Trump talked about Kelly’s tenure at the White House in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.” The president commended the retired Marine general’s work ethic and much of what he brings to the job. But Trump also said that Kelly does some things that he doesn’t like.
In another sign of shaky ground, Trump wouldn’t commit to his previous pledge to keep Kelly as chief of staff for the remaining two years of his term.
On other moves in the administration, Trump said he was happy with his Cabinet but was thinking about changing “three or four or five positions.”

Related posts:

  1. Melania Trump’s Moment: First Lady Flexes Muscles In Big Way
  2. Trump Says He Answered Mueller Questions ‘Very Easily’
  3. Finnish President Says He Briefed Trump On Forest Monitoring
  4. Migrants Streaming Into Tijuana, But Now Face Long Stay
Related Posts
index

Turbulent Stock Markets Spooking Older Workers, Retirees

Zack Cantu 0
wx203-ap1

Neighbors Wage Shadow Campaigns In New Hampshire For 2020

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_19bc496328e34b4b9e1a3e48eb67ec0a_12x5_992

In Year Of Democratic Hopes, GOP Comes Out On Top In Florida

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video