Home NATIONAL Will Misconduct Scandals Make Men Wary Of Women At Work?
Will Misconduct Scandals Make Men Wary Of Women At Work?
NATIONAL
0

Will Misconduct Scandals Make Men Wary Of Women At Work?

0
0
05252012_Gender_Diversity_article
now viewing

Will Misconduct Scandals Make Men Wary Of Women At Work?

5a2e889acdfe4.image
now playing

Updated: NYC Subway Platform Explosion

WireAP_6c0cfce0dba14abbb0e087406d10dfac_12x5_992
now playing

Baby Milk Maker Orders Global Recall Over Salmonella Fears

image (1)
now playing

Russia's Putin Stops At Russian Military Base In Syria

1512980291992
now playing

Firefighters Brace For Second Week Of California Wildfires

0
now playing

Start The Clock For Trump, GOP In Last Push On Taxes, Budget

alabama-chief-justice-roy-moore-2fb15c7a5c350be4
now playing

Final Push For Moore And Jones In Alabama Senate Race

ROY MOORE ALLEGATINS
now playing

After Allegations, Moore Avoids Spotlight, Questions

SYRIAN CHILDREN NEED EVACUATION
now playing

UN Calls For Urgent Evacuation Of 137 Sick Syrian Children

Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby
now playing

Shelby Will Not Vote For Roy Moore

AFFORDABLE CARE ACT OBAMA CARE
now playing

Price Hikes Push Health Insurance Shoppers Into Hard Choices

(AP) – Some men see a simple strategy for stemming sexual misconduct at work: Just avoid one-on-one interactions with women.
The idea has gained new currency after an avalanche of allegations against influential men in entertainment, media and politics this fall.
But some women, and men, worry that the same climate that’s emboldening women to speak up about misconduct could backfire by making some men wary of female colleagues.
Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg recently wrote that she hoped the outcry over misconduct doesn’t “have the unintended consequence of holding women back.”
To be sure, plenty of people limit contact with the opposite sex. Vice President Mike Pence has long said he doesn’t have one-on-one meals with any woman except his wife, as part of prioritizing his marriage.

Related posts:

  1. Shelby Will Not Vote For Roy Moore
  2. Israeli Strikes Kill 2 Hamas Men After Gaza Rocket Attack
  3. Harlingen Woman Arrested Last Week Was Set To Testify Against Indicted State Senator
  4. Racial Dispute At Beloved Bakery Roils Liberal College Town
Related Posts
5a2e889acdfe4.image

Updated: NYC Subway Platform Explosion

Fred Cruz 0
1512980291992

Firefighters Brace For Second Week Of California Wildfires

Zack Cantu 0
0

Start The Clock For Trump, GOP In Last Push On Taxes, Budget

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video