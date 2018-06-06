Home NATIONAL Will Paul Ryan’s Retirement Be A Chance To Change The House?
NATIONAL
(AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan is retiring and there’s no guaranteed successor.

And whichever party emerges from the November election in control of the House isn’t expected to have a big majority.

It could be a recipe for upheaval.

But one outside group sees a once-in-a-generation opportunity for lawmakers to overhaul their rules and put Congress on a more cooperative footing.

“The Speaker Project” is what the bipartisan group calls the idea it’s circulating among House members.

According to a draft of a proposal provided to the Associated Press, a small group of Democrats and Republicans could “exert tremendous leverage” over the contest for the next speaker. They could band together and condition their support for the new leader on the promise of House rules changes to make governing less polarizing.

