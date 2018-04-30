Will Sprint-T-Mobile Combo Hurt Consumers?

(AP) – Consumer advocacy groups are worried that T-Mobile’s bid for Sprint will likely lead to higher cellphone plans because there’s less competition. The watchdog group Common Cause says low-income consumers seeking more affordable services will be particularly hurt. But Mark Lowenstein, a mobile-industry consultant, says the move shouldn’t be seen as a consolidation in the wireless industry. Rather, he says, it’s a new industry structure, with wireless “competing in the larger broadband space.”

The deal announced Sunday would combine the nation’s third- and fourth-largest wireless companies and bulk them up to a similar size to Verizon and AT&T, the industry giants. Shares of T-Mobile fell 4 percent to $61.87 in morning trading Monday. Sprint shares fell 17 percent to $5.65.