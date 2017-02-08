Will There Soon Be No Smoking In San Benito?

The city of San Benito is considering joining the growing number of cities in the Valley approving wide-ranging bans on smoking in public.

Commissioners Tuesday heard from business owners and residents for and against the idea during a public hearing and first reading of a proposed ordinance that would enact sweeping restrictions on public smoking.

Generally, the ordinance would prohibit smoking in most public places, and also within 25 feet of a non-smoking building or area. Almost a dozen cities in the Valley have adopted new or tougher public smoking laws in the past few years.