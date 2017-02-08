Home LOCAL Will There Soon Be No Smoking In San Benito?
Will There Soon Be No Smoking In San Benito?
Will There Soon Be No Smoking In San Benito?

Will There Soon Be No Smoking In San Benito?

The city of San Benito is considering joining the growing number of cities in the Valley approving wide-ranging bans on smoking in public.

Commissioners Tuesday heard from business owners and residents for and against the idea during a public hearing and first reading of a proposed ordinance that would enact sweeping restrictions on public smoking.

Generally, the ordinance would prohibit smoking in most public places, and also within 25 feet of a non-smoking building or area. Almost a dozen cities in the Valley have adopted new or tougher public smoking laws in the past few years.

