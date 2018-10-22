Home WORLD Willa Becomes Category 5 Storm Off Mexico
Willa Becomes Category 5 Storm Off Mexico
Willa Becomes Category 5 Storm Off Mexico

HURRICANE WILLA
Willa Becomes Category 5 Storm Off Mexico

(AP) – The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Willa has grown into a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm on a track toward the Mexican coast south of Mazatlan.

Willa has maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 kph), though it’s projected to weaken somewhat before hitting land late Tuesday. It is still likely to be an extremely dangerous hurricane when it hits.  It’s located about 135 miles (215 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes and is heading north at 7 mph (11 kph).

  1. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
  2. ‘We Are Hungry!” Migrants Wail At Mexico-Guatemala Border
  3. Company Takes Step Toward Boosting Dakota Access Capacity
  4. Honduran Caravan Makes It Into Southern Mexico
