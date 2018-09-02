Willacy County Agrees To Second Extension Of Moratorium On 8-Liner Arcades

Willacy County commissioners are extending – for a second time – their moratorium on gaming room permits. This time, commissioners agreed to keep the temporary ban in place until they agree on a way to rein in what has been an explosion of illegal 8-liner arcades in the town of Sebastian.

Commissioners first approved a 30-day moratorium December 14th. It was later extended for two weeks. Residents of Sebastian, which is unincorporated, have been complaining loudly about the game rooms – saying they’re causing dangerous heavy traffic, violating building code, and threatening public safety.

One group of residents is pushing county commissioners to pass an ordinance that would strictly regulate where game rooms could operate, and would slap heavy fines against illegally-operated gaming rooms.