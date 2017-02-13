Willacy County Courthouse Placed On National Historic Register

The 95-year-old Willacy County Courthouse is now officially a historic building. The Courthouse has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places – a designation that deems the building worthy of preservation.

However, the county is finding it increasingly difficult to do that. The 3-story Courthouse has been closed now for two years due to widespread mold infestation, and Willacy County has no money to make permanent repairs. Renovation costs are estimated at 8-and-a-half million dollars. But the county is still working to match an emergency grant of 400-thousand dollars that would help slow the building’s decay.

Willacy County tax revenues have taken a huge hit since the closure of the so-called tent-city prison in 2014, and the shutdown of the Wal-Mart store in Raymondville.