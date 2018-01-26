Home LOCAL Willacy County Extends Moratorium On 8-Liner Arcades
Willacy County Extends Moratorium On 8-Liner Arcades
Willacy County Extends Moratorium On 8-Liner Arcades

Willacy County Extends Moratorium On 8-Liner Arcades

Willacy County commissioners are extending their moratorium on gaming room permits.  Commissioners agreed Thursday to a 30-day extension of a temporary ban on new business permits in an attempt to rein in 8-liner arcades.

Commissioners first approved the moratorium December 14th to give them time to address the explosion of illegally-operating gambling rooms in Sebastian. Residents of the unincorporated town have been complaining loudly about heavy traffic, possible building code violations, and threats to public safety – pointing to gunfire that broke out during an attempted robbery of one of the game rooms.

One group of residents is pushing county commissioners to pass an ordinance similar to one in the city of Raymondville that levels harsh fines against illegal 8-liner operations.

