Willacy County Hands Over Tent-City Facility To Private Prison Firm

The company that was in charge of the Willacy County Detention Center at the time of a widespread inmate riot will also operate the facility as it reverts to an immigrant detention facility. Willacy County commissioners have approved an agreement to sell the former tent-city prison to Management and Training Corporation, which is expected to re-open it as a facility to hold undocumented immigrants.

The sale will put the property back on the county’s tax rolls, and it’s predicted revenue will amount to 2 million dollars a year. It’s also expected to bring back about 250 jobs. As part of the deal, the county reportedly will drop its lawsuit against MTC.

The county had sued the for-profit prison firm, accusing it of negligent management that created unsafe and unhealthy conditions in the prison, that in turn led to the inmate uprising that left part of the tent-city facility in ruins.