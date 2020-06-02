Willacy County Records 2nd COVID-19-Related Death

A second person from Willacy County has died after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

County officials say the patient was a man in his 60’s who’d been hospitalized for COVID-19 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen. It’s not clear when or how he had contracted the virus. His death raises the Valleywide COVID-19 death toll to 48. The patient’s death Tuesday was announced after health officials earlier said two more residents learned they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials say a woman in her 50’s and a woman in her 30’s both contracted the virus from two other people who had it.