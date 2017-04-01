Home LOCAL Willacy County Sees Its First Case Of Zika
Willacy County Sees Its First Case Of Zika
Willacy County Sees Its First Case Of Zika

Willacy County Sees Its First Case Of Zika

Three months after the Zika virus was first reported in a Rio Grande Valley resident, the mosquito-borne virus has now shown up in all four counties of the Valley. State health officials confirm the first Zika case in Willacy County.

Officials say the person contracted the virus while traveling – and was NOT infected locally. The confirmation comes a little more than two weeks after Starr County reported its first Zika case, and about three weeks after Hidalgo County confirmed its first Zika infections — all of the patients contracting the virus outside of the Valley.

So far, the only local transmissions of the Zika virus in the Valley, and in Texas, have occurred in Cameron County, where six people have been infected.

Local health officials suspect there may be more Zika cases but haven’t been reported because many people only have mild symptoms or don’t show any of the symptoms.

