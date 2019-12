The Willacy County Sheriff’s office is looking for a copper thief who stole valuable electrical wire from a windmill near San Perlita. The sheriff’s office says only one windmill was affected and do not know how much wire was taken.

The sheriff issued a warning to thieves that this type of crime is dangerous because of the danger of electrocution. Anyone who knows anything about last Saturday’s theft is asked to contact the sheriff’s office as soon as possible.