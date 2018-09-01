Willacy County Sheriff: More 8-Liner Raids Likely

If we keep getting complaints, we’ll keep raiding. That from Willacy County Sheriff Larry Spence following the first raid on illegal 8-liner arcades in the county by a newly-formed multi-agency task force.

The crackdown went down Saturday night in Sebastian, where residents have been complaining for months about the proliferation of illegal gambling establishments. The task force arrested nine people, and seized 230 8-liner machines and about 45-thousand dollars in cash. Spence tells the Valley Morning Star the raid was the culmination of a 3-week undercover operation that found the gaming rooms were illegally paying out cash prizes.

The task force was formed after Sebastian residents complained last summer about a lack of law enforcement action after as many as 10 8-liner arcades opened in the small town within a 2-year period.