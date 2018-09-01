Home LOCAL Willacy County Sheriff: More 8-Liner Raids Likely
Willacy County Sheriff: More 8-Liner Raids Likely
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Willacy County Sheriff: More 8-Liner Raids Likely

0
0
8-liners
now viewing

Willacy County Sheriff: More 8-Liner Raids Likely

STEVE BANNON
now playing

Steve Bannon Out At Breitbart News

IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Trump Suggests 2-Phase Immigration Deal For 'Dreamers'

Screen Shot 2018-01-09 at 2.53.24 PM
now playing

Puppy Trio! POTW 1-09-2018

donald trump
now playing

Trump Pushes Compromise On Immigration

california mud slides 2018
now playing

Six Dead, Six Homes Destroyed

baby and mother holding hand
now playing

New Research Finds Many Infant Deaths Could Be Prevented

old hidalgo county courthouse
now playing

Hidalgo County Now Owns Property Where Old Courthouse Sits

TEACHER HANDCUFFED AT SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
now playing

Teacher Is Handcuffed By Officer At School Board Meeting; See Video

Yair Netanyahu
now playing

Israeli Leader's Son Under Fire Again For Strip Club Banter

Ahed Tamimi
now playing

Case Against Palestinian Teen Spotlights Her Activist Family

Courtesy of Town Of Sebastian Facebook

If we keep getting complaints, we’ll keep raiding. That from Willacy County Sheriff Larry Spence following the first raid on illegal 8-liner arcades in the county by a newly-formed multi-agency task force.

The crackdown went down Saturday night in Sebastian, where residents have been complaining for months about the proliferation of illegal gambling establishments. The task force arrested nine people, and seized 230 8-liner machines and about 45-thousand dollars in cash. Spence tells the Valley Morning Star the raid was the culmination of a 3-week undercover operation that found the gaming rooms were illegally paying out cash prizes.

 

 

 

Courtesy of Town Of Sebastian Facebook

The task force was formed after Sebastian residents complained last summer about a lack of law enforcement action after as many as 10 8-liner arcades opened in the small town within a 2-year period.

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Hidalgo County Now Owns Property Where Old Courthouse Sits
  2. Sheriff: Mother Admitted To Suffocating Infant
Related Posts
STEVE BANNON

Steve Bannon Out At Breitbart News

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANTS

Trump Suggests 2-Phase Immigration Deal For ‘Dreamers’

jsalinas 0
donald trump

Trump Pushes Compromise On Immigration

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video