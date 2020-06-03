Willacy County Sheriff To Retire At Year’s End

The Sheriff of Willacy County says he’ll be retiring at the end of this year. On Tuesday, Valley Central reported that Larry Spence has been in law enforcement for 54-years.

He has been with the Willacy County sheriff’s office for 44-years, 34-years of which he has been County Sheriff. Before that, he did a stint in the U.S. Air Force, served in Vietnam and was in the FBI. He has served as President of the Texas Board of Sheriffs and is Chaplain of the Texas Sheriff’s Association. His last day as Willacy County Sheriff is December 31st.