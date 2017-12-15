Willacy County Temporarily Halts 8-Liner Invasion

Amid growing angry complaints, Willacy County commissioners have slapped a moratorium on gaming room permits. Commissioners voted Thursday to stop issuing permits for 8-liner arcades for 30-days. They’ll use that time to address residents’ complaints about threats to public safety.

Folks in Sebastian specifically, have pointed to the gunfire that broke out during the recent attempted robbery of one of the illegal arcades. They also say many of the game rooms are violating building and safety codes, and that the growth of the gambling operations is causing traffic hazards.

Opponents are calling on county commissioners to pass an ordinance similar to one in the city of Raymondville that levels harsh penalties against illegal 8-liner operations.