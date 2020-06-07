Willacy County’s Sheriff’s Office Working To Stem Coronavirus Outbreak

Willacy County is working to get a handle on a coronavirus outbreak in the county jail. A total of 5 inmates and 4 employees of the sheriff’s office have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed late last month. County officials have now decided to test all inmates in the jail and all employees of the sheriff’s office.

Meanwhile, Willacy County is expanding its access to coronavirus testing this week. Testing facilities will be set up in Sebastian Monday and Tuesday, and later this week in Lyford, Port Mansfield, Lasara, and San Perlita. The on-demand tests will be given to anyone, whether or not you have symptoms, you can register on-site, and the tests are free.

A total of 37 residents of Willacy County have tested positive for the coronavirus since it’s appearance was confirmed in mid-March.