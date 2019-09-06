Wilmington, North Carolina Officials Update on Hurricane Dorian Impact

New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield says emergency and protective orders have been lifted for the county in North Carolina. Emergency Management Director Steven Still says the city of Wilmington observed about ten-to-eleven inches of rainfall.

Officials says crews worked overnight to clear over one-hundred roads that were impassible at some point. County Manager Chris Coudriet says they are now in the recovery phase and approximately 11-thousand households in New Hanover County are still without power.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo says the city faired exceptionally well from this event and crews will work to assess the damage as the day goes on.