Winds Topple Border Wall Panels On California-Mexico Border

(AP) – Strong winds gusting across Southern California have toppled several panels of a new barrier being installed along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the panels fell down Wednesday into Mexican territory where the border separates the U.S. city of Calexico and the Mexican city of Mexicali. The newspaper says the 30-foot-tall panels had just been anchored in concrete that had not yet set when the gusts hit and they fell on a road.

Border Patrol Agent Carlos Pitones says Mexican authorities responded quickly and diverted traffic. The area is about 100 miles east of San Diego.