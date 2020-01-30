NATIONAL

Winds Topple Border Wall Panels On California-Mexico Border

By 91 views
0
Photo credit: STR/AFP Via Getty Images

(AP) – Strong winds gusting across Southern California have toppled several panels of a new barrier being installed along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the panels fell down Wednesday into Mexican territory where the border separates the U.S. city of Calexico and the Mexican city of Mexicali. The newspaper says the 30-foot-tall panels had just been anchored in concrete that had not yet set when the gusts hit and they fell on a road.

Border Patrol Agent Carlos Pitones says Mexican authorities responded quickly and diverted traffic. The area is about 100 miles east of San Diego.

Teen Who Won’t Cut Dreadlocks Gets $20K For College

Previous article

US Reports 1st Case Of Person-To-Person Spread Of New Virus

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL