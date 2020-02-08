Winfrey Says King Not Doing Well After Social Media Backlash

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2019 file photo, Oprah Winfrey speaks during the Celebration of the Life of Toni Morrison at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York. Winfrey says her friend Gayle King is facing death threats following a social media backlash caused by an interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie that concerned the late Kobe Bryant. Winfrey said on Hoda & Jenna & Friends, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, that King “is not doing well'' and has to travel with security because of threats. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)